Government working ‘arduously’ for better coordination between States, hospitals and suppliers, says FM Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said that the Government was working arduously for a better co-ordination between States, hospitals and suppliers of oxygen and vaccines to match the demand and supply in the country.
Addressing a virtual session organised by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI), Sitharaman said that provision for oxygen, vaccines and their logistics is being ensured, given the recent surge in cases of Covid-19 pandemic across the country.
Asserting that the Government is reviewing and monitoring the situation, she said that the Prime Minister himself is monitoring the situation with eminent doctors and vaccine manufacturers. The import of vaccines, certified by international bodies has been allowed in India; support is being extended to manufacturers by the Government by way of giving advances and vaccination drive against coronavirus has been allowed for people aged 18 years and above from May 1, 2021, she added.
Sitharaman said a slew of announcements has been made in regard to the drug Remdesivir, customs duty has been waived and quantity for export has been held back for use in the country considering the requirement of Remdesivir injection.
These announcements are expected to increase the availability of the injection, she said.
For oxygen supply, the government is identifying idle manufacturing capacities to match the demand and supply in the country, an official release quoted her as saying.
Sitharaman said that the way forward to tackle the current situation is through micro containment zones so that life and livelihood can be protected.
Sanjay Aggarwal, President, PHDCCI said that the Central Government had last year acted swiftly and extended the timelines for compliances under various corporate laws and the same steps and support measures are required this year also.
