Pace of exports growth slows down in August second week albeit robust rise

Merchandise exports grew a robust 39.51 per cent between August 8th and 14th, up by $1.99 billion over the level recorded in the same week last year, provisional data available with the Commerce Ministry showed.

However, the latest pace of growth was lower than the 50.5 per cent increase seen during the August 1-7 period on a year-on-year basis.

India’s export growth (Y-o-Y) slowed down in the second week of August 2021 compared to the first week of the month as robust performance of the engineering goods and gems & jewellery sectors was somewhat off-set by the fall in petroleum products, iron-ore and leather.

Imports during the second week of August 2021 increased 36.31 per cent by $2.88 billion, against the comparable period last fiscal, propelled by a sharp increase in imports of gold. In the first week of August 2021, the increase in imports was higher at 70 per cent.

Compared to the same period of 2019-20, exports in the second week of August increased by 37.21 per cent and imports rose by 37.91 per cent, as per the preliminary numbers.

While the Ministry has come up with figures indicating by how much exports have increased or decreased in the second week of August 2021, the actual export figures for the week have not been shared. The official quick estimates for trade performance in August 2021, with details of item-wise performance, is likely to be shared by the government by September 15.

Shipments to US rise

Growth in exports in the second week of August was led by increase in shipments to the US, which shot up 90.44 per cent by $168 million, and to Italy which recorded a growth of 164.75 per cent, compared to the same period in 2019-20.

Engineering goods registered the maximum increase of 62.54 per cent by $777.12 million in August 8-14 period this year over 2019-20. Exports of gems and jewellery increased by 35.47 per cent to $210.34 million while drugs and pharmaceuticals rose by 44.61 per cent to $ 139.27 million over 2019-20. The comparable figures for 2020-21 were not shared.

Some of the increase in exports, however, was offset by decrease in exports of petroleum products by 6.68 per cent ($51.04 million), iron ore by 90.35 per cent ($48.77 million), and leather and leather manufactures by 6 per cent ($5.59 million).

Imports of gold showed the highest rise of 431.36 per cent second week of August with an increase of $1,582.63 million over the same period in 2019-20. Petroleum, crude and related products also registered an increase of 23.21 per cent ($ 484.54 million) while pearls, precious and semi-precious stones increased 114.85 per cent ($ 272.78 m) over the same period in 2019-20.

Some of the increase was offset by decrease in imports of silver, transport equipment and cotton raw and waste.

Imports in August second week increased most from the UAE and Switzerland compare with the same period in 2019-20.

India’s exports suffered a setback in 2020-21 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and outbound shipments declined by 7.26 per cent (Y-o-Y) to $290.63 billion. However, with a re-bound in global demand, things seem to be on the mend with exports, in the April-July 2021 period, at $130.53 billion, up by 73.51 per cent over the same period of 2020 and by 21.82 per cent over same period of 2019.

An ambitious export target of $400 billion has been set for the current fiscal by the Commerce Ministry.