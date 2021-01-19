Packaged food companies pitch for reducing GST rates on commonly-used food products

Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
The All India Food Processors’ Association (AIFPA), the leading industry body that represents packaged food companies, has urged the Finance Minister and the GST Council to reduce rates on branded snacks, ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat food products besides other commonly used food items. Stating that time is ripe to review the GST structure on food products in line with the Atmanirbhar vision, it has also recommended that processes used for securing perishable fruits and vegetables in a storable form for industrial use should attract zero per cent GST.
In a representation to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and the GST Council members, the industry body said in a bid to avoid wastage of fruits and vegetables, it is necessary to convert them into storable form for subsequent industrial use through various processessuch as cutting, brining, syruping, pulping and crushing of fruits and vegetables.
“Currently, these steps are charged 5 per cent/12 per cent GST which is not justified and is highly counter-productive to the objective of saving the colossal wastage of fruits & vegetables. It also weakens farmers’ income. It is not advisable to go for small tax collection and lose the wider perspective. It is recommended that these steps be placed….at 0 per cent GST…,” AIFPA said.
The industry body also pointed out that GST of 12 per cent is levied on branded or packaged snack foods which include namkeens, bhujias, fruit and vegetable chips made of potato and banana etc. However, unbranded snack foods attract 5 per cent GST.
Also read:‘Fried/unfried fryums not papad, will attract 18% GST’
“This anomaly has created huge complexities for the industry and has encouraged the production of unsafe and unhealthy unpackaged food products in the market. In fact, a shift of consumption from branded to unbranded foods reduces revenue to the government and proves counter-productive. Therefore, snack foods, whether branded or not, should be placed at 5 per cent GST,” AIFPA said.
The food processors’ association also pointed out that 12 per cent GST is currently charged on commonly used food products such as pickles, sauces, chutneys and fruit drinks. Stating that these are used by all segments of consumers, it suggested that GST on these products should be reduced to 5 per cent.
It also suggested that with increasing adoption of ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook and instant food mixes, it is should be placed at an affordable GST level of 5 per cent, it added.
“Considering the stressed economic viability of food processing industry, uncertainties of crop, unstable agri-prices and huge blockage of funds for making year round supplies, the sector needs special hand holding,” AIFPA said.
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Antrix should adopt a different tactic than merely fighting over jurisdiction: Experts
Invest in relationships, enterprise, behaviour, effort and learning
From different types of osmoses to new membranes, researchers have come up with ways of drawing water
Will a stock continue its current trend or will it reverse? We tell you how you can read chart patterns to ...
₹1483 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1465145015001510 Fresh short positions can be initiated with stop-loss at ...
Bucking the overall market trend, the stock of Capri Global Capital Limited (CGCL) gained on Monday and ...
Most AMCs have been sending out cryptic e-mails. We tell you how to read between the lines
In these isolated times when people yearn for a slice of the familiar, amateur and professional chefs are ...
Writer Narendra’s latest book, rich with vignettes from Bastar and his native village in Uttar Pradesh, ...
On the eve of his 86th birthday, a peek into an interview-based book that reveals the actor’s many moods, ...
Forget the tuna. The island nation will keep you full and happy with coconut, koftas and jasmine
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...