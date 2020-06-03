Economy

Paint industry seeks domestic sourcing of key raw material TiO2

| Updated on June 03, 2020 Published on June 03, 2020

The key input is available in abundance in India

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been quite ‘vocal for being local’, the struggling paint industry has been importing Titanium di Oxide (TiO2) worth ₹7,500 crore per annum from China despite huge availability of this key raw material in India.

The paint industry was sourcing TiO2 domestically before the government banned private sector companies from beach sand mineral mining in 2016.

Two years later, the government decided to allow only the Indian Rare Earths Ltd, a 68-year-old undertaking falling under the ambit of the Department of Atomic Energy, to produce the minerals.

TiO2 is derived from ilmenite which is available in abundance in India. Of the world Ilmenite production of 175 lakh tonnes, India exports about 11 lakh tonnes per annum.

On the other hand, the domestic demand for Ti02 from paint industry is about 2.20 lakh tonnes per annum while the production is 50,000 tonnes per annum.

It means that India had the raw material Ilmenite for producing TiO2 but preferred importing it, said a senior official of leading paint company.

The domestic paint industry is already grappling with sluggishness in real estate and automobile sectors besides the volatile crude prices and adverse forex movements.

Jayapaul, General Secretary of the Beach Mineral Producers Association, said instead of pursuing the canalisation agenda, the government should facilitate the Indian paint companies to source TiO2 domestically under the ‘Make in India’ initiative and curb imports.

In fact, about 300 to 400 ingredients are used in making of decorative paints and about 20 per cent of raw materials are imported. Over 60 per cent of the input costs of paint manufacturing go into procuring raw materials.

Of this, the major raw material, TiO2, a white pigment, constitutes about 12-35 per cent and is derived from ilmenite.

The significant earth minerals found in India include ilmenite, sillimanite, garnet, zircon, monazite and rutile, collectively called Beach Sand Minerals (BSM). India has almost 35 per cent of the world’s total beach sand mineral deposits.

Ideally, he said the government should allow paint manufacturers to source Ti02 from their captive production or facilitate sourcing it locally as was the case earlier.

Published on June 03, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Telangana to set up three3 panels for crop regulation
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.