PAN-Aadhaar linkage date extended till June 30

The Income Tax Department on Wednesday decided to extend the due date for linking Permanent Account Number (PAN) with Aadhaar for three more months.

The extended time line was coming to end on Wednesday.

“Representations have been received from taxpayers that the last date for intimating the Aadhaar number may further be extended in the wake of the on-going Covid-19 pandemic. Keeping in view the difficulties faced by the taxpayers, the Central Government has issued notification extending the last date for the intimation of Aadhaar number and linking thereof with PAN to June 30, 2021,” a statement issued by the Central Board of Direct Taxes said.

Further, it said that time-limits for issue of notice under section 148 of the Act, passing of consequential order for direction issued by the Dispute Resolution Panel and processing of equalisation levy statements to April 30.