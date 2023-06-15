India’s coal stocks, which include stocks at mines, thermal power plants (TPPs) and in transit, have grown by 44.22 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) to hit 110.58 million tonnes (MT) as on June 13, against 76.67 MT last year.

In line with the vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, the Coal Ministry is focused on ensuring the energy security of the nation. The Ministry is actively working towards enhancing coal production and supply of the critical commodity to all the stakeholders, it said.

Additionally, the pithead coal stock at Coal India Ltd. (CIL) as on June 13 stands at 59.73 MT, indicating a growth rate of 25.77 per cent as compared to 47.49 MT a year ago. This upward trend highlights effective stock management strategies and operational efficiency, it added.

At the same time, in terms of coal dispatch to the power sector, the cumulative achievement for the FY24 as on June 13, amounts to 164.84 MT, registering a growth rate of 5.11 per cent compared to the corresponding period of the previous year (156.83 MT), ensuring a steady supply of coal to meet the energy requirements of the power sector.

The coal stock at domestic coal-based (DCB) TPPs was 24.04 MT (as on April 1, 2022) and 22.57 MT (as on June 13, 2022). However, the stocks stood at 34.5 MT (as on April 1, 2023) and 34.5 MT (as on June 13, 2023), indicating no depletion of coal stocks in the last two and half months of summer.

This has been possible by ensuring a high growth rate of coal production and dispatch during this period.

Remarkable growth

Overall, the cumulative coal production for FY24 has witnessed remarkable growth, with a production of 182.06 MT as on June 13, 2023, representing an impressive growth rate of 8.26 per cent compared to the previous year’s production of 168.17 MT.

Furthermore, overall coal dispatch has witnessed a substantial increase, reaching 196.87 MT on June 13. This represents a growth rate of 7.71 per cent compared to the previous year’s dispatch of 182.78 MT.

The Coal Ministry is fully committed to driving sustainable growth in the coal sector through strategic planning and effective implementation and to enhancing domestic coal production capabilities supporting the power sectors in meeting the rising energy demands, it said.