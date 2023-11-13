New Delhi,

The Coal Ministry on Monday said that stocks have started building up at the thermal power plants (TPPs), with pan-India cumulative reserves touching 73.56 million tonnes (MT), including those at mine pit heads, in transit and at captive mines.

“As regards coal situation for the current year, stocks have started building up and the coal stock at TPPs is now around 20 MT and at the mines it is 41.59 MT. The total stock (including transit and captive mines) is 73.56 MT as compared to 65.56 MT during last year, showing growth of 12 per cent (year-on-year),” the Ministry said.

The Ministries of Coal, Power and Railways are working in close coordination. Accordingly, smooth coal supplies have been maintained. It is to be noted that lowest TPP stock for this year was on October 16, thereafter stock building at TPPs and mine end has started building up, it added.

The growth in power generation for domestic coal based plants is 8.99 per cent, while the growth in coal production is 13.02 per cent on a yearly basis (till date). It is further to be noted that during last three months, demand for thermal power has grown over 20 per cent of last year, the Ministry noted.

Coal production

The Ministry plans to produce 1,404 MT of coal by 2027 and 1,577 MT by 2030, at current level production of about one billion tonne per annum. The coal to be supplied to domestic coal-based power plants is around 821 MT for FY24.

The Ministry has also taken note of the additional coal requirement for supplying an additional 80 gigawatt (GW) thermal capacity to be added in the country by 2030.

“The coal requirement for additional thermal capacity would be around 400 MT at 85 per cent plant load factor (PLF) and the actual requirement may be lower depending on the generation requirements in the coming times due to contributions from renewable sources,” it added.

Additional quantities

The Ministry has plans to produce additional quantities of coal in its production enhancement plan and will ensure adequate availability of domestic coal to thermal power plants.

Production plan includes opening of new mines, expansion of mines capacity and production from captive/commercial mines. All these three operational components are contributing and have clear plans for further enhancement. The production plans for 2027 and 2030 will far exceed the likely domestic requirement of thermal power plants in the country, including that for likely additional capacity.

