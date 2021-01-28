‘Pandemic accelerates digital transformation by almost a decade’

The coronavirus pandemic has accelerated digital transformation by almost a decade, according to Satya Nadella, CEO, Microsoft.

“The rate of adoption and utilisation of digital technologies that we would have been seeing in 2030 is occurring at present. Digital technology is going to become core to the resilience and continuity of businesses, and also in terms of productivity,” said Nadella at a fireside chat hosted by TiE at its Resurgence annual entrepreneurial event.

Any company that has digital technology to its core will be more resilient to changes and adapt more efficiently,” said Nadella in a chat with Kalyan Krishnamurti, Group CEO of Flipkart

The conference also prominently featured start-up leaders in the Ed-tech space. Byju Raveendran, founder of Byjus, said: “In terms of technologies and its intervention on education, these are very early days. Education is still a very important sector, the sole way to move up the social strata. Yet, it still remains an area that is grossly underinvested.”