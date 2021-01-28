‘Pandemic accelerates digital transformation by almost a decade’

Content creators mean business
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
The coronavirus pandemic has accelerated digital transformation by almost a decade, according to Satya Nadella, CEO, Microsoft.
“The rate of adoption and utilisation of digital technologies that we would have been seeing in 2030 is occurring at present. Digital technology is going to become core to the resilience and continuity of businesses, and also in terms of productivity,” said Nadella at a fireside chat hosted by TiE at its Resurgence annual entrepreneurial event.
Any company that has digital technology to its core will be more resilient to changes and adapt more efficiently,” said Nadella in a chat with Kalyan Krishnamurti, Group CEO of Flipkart
The conference also prominently featured start-up leaders in the Ed-tech space. Byju Raveendran, founder of Byjus, said: “In terms of technologies and its intervention on education, these are very early days. Education is still a very important sector, the sole way to move up the social strata. Yet, it still remains an area that is grossly underinvested.”
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Carriers claim that all measures — including pre-flight tests, cabin sanitisation and fresh air inflow — have ...
What filters should you apply when mining for under-the-radar small-cap stocks? Read on to find more
High valuation, intensely competitive landscape and small cap nature of the stock are key risks.
Amid choppiness, the benchmark indices slipped marginally; approach the week with caution
SBI Cards (₹1,032.7): Witnesses fresh breakoutBetween September and December last year, the stock of SBI Cards ...
A virus swept aside 2020 plans to mark the 250th year of the birth of Beethoven. We need the German composer’s ...
Former MLA and farmer leader VM Singh on the violence that followed the January 26 tractor rally, the impasse ...
The birds, locally known as the Garuda, help farmers by killing rats and other farm pests
A mysterious new exhibit has been the centre of attraction at the gallery of Modern Art. This art work has ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...