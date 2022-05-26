Paper exports soar 80% in FY22

Paper and paperboard exports from India grew nearly 80 per cent in FY 2021-22 to touch the highest ever figure of ₹13,963 crore, according to Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence & Statistics (DGCI&S) data.

The growth is across grades of paper. In value terms, export of coated paper and paperboard increased 100 per cent, uncoated writing and printing paper 98 per cent, tissue paper 75 per cent and kraft paper 37 per cent.

Paper exports have been rising over the last five years— nearly four fold from 0.66 million tonnes in FY17 to 2.85 million tonnes in FY22 (₹3,041 crore to ₹13,963 crore).

The growth follows capacity expansion and technological upgradation at Indian paper mills, leading to improved product quality and wider acceptance globally, said Rohit Pandit, Secretary General, Indian Paper Manufacturers Association (IPMA).

Over the past seven years, paper mills in the organised sector have invested over ₹25,000 crore to adopt green technologies.

Domestic producers have also intensified global marketing efforts, Pandit added. Over the last two financial years, India has become a net exporter of paper in volume terms.

The UAE, China, Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, Vietnam and Sri Lanka are the leading export destinations for Indian paper.