Paper industry likely to witness price correction in days ahead

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
The Indian paper industry, which was one of the worst hit in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, has been witnessing signs of revival on a month-on-month basis. Apart from a recovery in demand the industry is also likely to see some price correction happening moving forward.
According to Harsh Pati Singhania, Vice Chairman and MD, JK Paper and President, AIMA, while the demand for paper was impacted during the lockdown with most schools, colleges and other educational institutes closed; there was traction in demand for packaging boards.
“Paper industry was one of the most affected (during the pandemic) as educational institutes including schools, colleges and other institutions were shut down. Education is one of the big drivers for the paper industry in India. But now as we move along educational institutes, particularly in some region, have been allowed to open and may be by next session others should also open so the worst should be over and quarter-on-quarter or month-on-month we are seeing an uptick,” Singhania told BusinessLine.
The increased reliance of people on packaged goods and products during the lockdown gave a fillip to the packaging board business. This apart, the global trend supporting biodegradable and sustainable packaging has also augured well for the industry.
J K Paper has been able to operate its plants at more than 100 per cent capacity utilisation and has also been selling large volumes both in export and domestic markets across categories.
“On a quarter-on-quarter basis we have been improving and with demand revival and price improvement we would expect our performance to be better,” he said.
The company’s ongoing Rs 2000 crore expansion project for increasing the packaging board capacity at the plant in Gujarat is likely to come onstream by the middle of this calendar year. It had also acquired debt-ridden Sirpur Paper Mills through the IBC process and that company is also now on the revival mode.
These major growth initiatives which are underway will lead to growth as long as J K Paper is concerned, he said.
Due to the shutdown, the prices of finished goods declined in India and in some categories it reduced substantially. Though there has been an upward revision in prices in the last few months, however, it is not back to pre pandemic levels. The industry is however doing better and should improve moving forward.
Prices had gone down by nearly 15 per cent during the lockdown and from there it has seen an uptick by around four-to-five per cent in the last few months. Though they have still not reached the pre pandemic levels, however, it is expected that prices would improve moving forward.
“Global pulp prices have gone up a lot in the recent months and that will have a bearing on paper prices. So there is a need and requirement to take price correction in the next one or two quarters given the pulp prices where they are now,” he said.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
With initial public offerings galore, we give you a cheat sheet to score some good grades
The key indices have retreated from theirs record levels; downside pressure could continue
Biggest risk in selling funds in a rising scenario is exiting early and missing out on further gains
Go for a standard vector-borne diseases policy if you don’t have a regular health plan
After facing severe droughts for several years, farmers in western Maharashtra have turned the corner through ...
Studies have shown that dance exercises may help people cope with chronic lung problems
It’s the birth anniversary of star Indian footballer Jarnail Singh who captained the Indian team in the 1960s.
The protesting farmers’ act of planting saplings marks a high moment in the political practice of ahimsa
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...