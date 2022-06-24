Parameswaran Iyer appointed Niti Aayog CEO

Former secretary in the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, Parameswaran Iyer, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Niti Aayog from July 1 for two years.

Iyer, a 1981-batch IAS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, who was re-appointed as secretary to drive the Centre’s Swachh Bharat Mission in February 2016, and was also the driving force behind the open defecation-free (ODF) programme, will replace Amitabh Kant after he completes his tenure on June 30.

Iyer had taken voluntary retirement from the service in 2009. He had also worked as a senior rural water sanitation specialist at the United Nations. He left the job as secretary in Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation in August last year. Currently he works as Program Manager, 2030 Water Resources Group and also as Professor of Management Practice at IIM Ahmedabad.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Iyer on the same terms and conditions as were applicable in respect of Kant, an official order said.

The appointment of a new CEO comes close of the heals of Suman K Berry succeeding Rajiv Kumar as the Niti Aayog VC from May 1.