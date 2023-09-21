Parliament completed its first legislative business in the new building with the passage late on Thursday night of the historic 128th Constitution Amendment Bill to to provide 1/3rd reservation for women in the House of the People and state legislatures.

While Rajya Sabha voted for the bill with an overwhelming majority on Thursday, the Lok Sabha had approved the bill on Wednesday. Intervening during the debate in Rajya Sabbha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reiterated that decadal census exercise is likely to be undertaken next year. Once the census data is out, the delimitation exercise will commence and the seats for women will be identified.

“There is freeze on delimitation exercise till 2026 on account of a law,” Sitharaman said while responding to Opposition’s demand for early implementation of the Women’s Reservation Bill. She also made it clear that this bill is not “jumla (stunt)” as was alleged by the Opposition. “It is important we build consensus and prepare for economic and social empowerment of women,” she said.

She emphasised that BJP has been supporting women’s reservation since its National Executive meeting in 1994. Even when ever the bill was brought in the Parliament, BJP has supported it. “BJP has been consistently supportive of women reservation. In women-related matters, we (BJP) do not play any politics. It is an article of faith for the PM and therefore we do everything that we have done whether it is Article 370, triple talaq, or Women’s Reservation Bill,” she said.

On this occasion, the Finance Minister also recalled late Prime Minister P V Narsimha Rao. “I want to credit former PM PV Narasimha Rao’s government for bringing 33 per cent reservation at the panchayat level. As a result, we have seen a groundswell at panchayat level where reservation has been increased to 50 per cent showing the contribution of women,” she said.

Sitharaman said the bill was “long overdue” and it was important to pass the proposed legislation with consensus. On why the government has convened a special session of Parliament, Sitharaman said, “We have come into a new complex, new building for Parliament, new India. We would like this Parliament to deal with one of the best bills that it can deal with.” The Finance Minister said Parliament has taken up this bill for passage and it is a “very good start” to the building which has been constructed for the next 100 years.

Sitharaman said the bill has been thoughtfully crafted, especially considering that “we are at a critical stage of development”. Responding to the “well-meaning” suggestion for reservation for women in Rajya Sabha and legislative councils as well, she said it would not be workable because the members are elected through indirect elections.

Earlier, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said the implementation of the Bill had been linked to census and delimitation. He implementational timeline for the bill, elaborating that the government must specify a date or the intended number of years.