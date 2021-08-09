Parliament okays amendment to 2008 law on limited liability partnerships

Parliament on Monday passed a Bill to amend the Limited Liability Partnership (LLP) Act 2008 to decriminalise certain provisions and give a level playing field to LLPs vis-a-vis large corporates for ease of doing business.

The Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill 2021 was passed through voice vote by the Lok Sabha on Monday after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman moved it.

Amended LLP Bill will help start-ups, CAs: FM

It may be recalled that the Rajya Sabha had last Wednesday passed the Bill, which proposes to decriminalise as many as 12 offences in the existing law.

LLP Act: MCA proposes to decriminalise compoundable offences

Besides introducing the concept of “small limited liability partnership”, in line with the concept of “small company” under the Companies Act 2013, the Bill also seeks to convert several offences specified in the LLP Act 2008 into civil defaults and convert the nature of punishment from fines to monetary penalties.

Small LLP

The Bill defines a “small LLP” as a limited liability partnership where the contribution does not exceed ₹25 lakh or such higher amount — not exceeding ₹5 crore — as may be prescribed; and the turnover in the preceding financial year does not exceed ₹40 lakh or such higher amount — not exceeding ₹50 crore — as may be prescribed.

Additionally, the Centre is now proposed to be empowered to prescribe “accounting standards” or “auditing standards” for a class or classes of LLPs. The Centre is also proposed to be empowered to establish or designate as many “special courts” as may be necessary for speedy trial of offences under the LLP Act.

This is the first time the Centre has brought an amendment to the LLP Act since its enactment in 2008.

Once the proposed changes are effected, the number of compoundable offences under the legislation will drop to seven from 21 at present, the number of penal provisions will reduce to 22 from 24, and there will be only three non-compoundable offences,