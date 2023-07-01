Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi announced that the monsoon session of Parliament will kickstart from July 20 and continue till August 11.

In a tweet on Saturday, Joshi said, “Monsoon Session, 2023 of Parliament will commence from July 20 and continue till August 11. Urge all parties to contribute towards productive discussions on legislative business and other items during the #MonsoonSession. (sic)”. He added that the session will be spread across 23 days and will have 17 sittings.

Stormy session

It could be a stormy Parliament session as it comes at a time when Opposition parties are working to put up a united front against the Narendra Modi-led BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections next year.

The Prime Minister recently made a strong pitch for a Uniform Civil Code amid moves to step up consultation on the issue. The government could introduce a bill to implement Universal Civil Code in the monsoon session. However, the process may well continue till the Winter session before the Bill becomes a law.

As per some reports, the monsoon session is expected to commence in the old Parliament building and later move to the new building. The new Parliament building was inaugurated by the PM on May 28.

The session also comes at a time when Manipur is embroiled in an ongoing ethnic conflict between two communities. During the session, the government is likely to bring a bill to replace the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance.

The National Research Foundation Bill, cleared by the Union Cabinet, is also likely to be introduced. The proposed foundation will be a new funding agency to bolster the country’s research competence in areas of science and technology.

