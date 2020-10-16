Passenger vehicle sales grow 26% to 2.72 lakh units in September

The passenger vehicle (PV) sales in the domestic market grew by 26 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to 2,72,027 units in September as compared to 2,15,124 units in the corresponding month last year.

According to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers' (SIAM) latest data, at the wholesale level, passenger cars grew by 29 per cent YoY to 1,63,981 units during the month as against 1,27,194 units in September last year.

Volumes in automobile industry to decline across segments

Two-wheeler sales also rose by more than 11 per cent YoY to 18,49,546 units in September as compared with 16,56,658 units in the same month last year.

While motorcycle sales were up 17 per cent at 12,24,117 units as against 10,43,621 units in September 2019, scooter sales were also up marginally at 5,56,205 units from 5,55,754 units in corresponding month last year.

Auto retail sales grow 11.45% month-on-month in Sept

Quarterly numbers

On the quarterly basis, passenger vehicles sales increased by 17 per cent to 7,26,232 units from 6,20,620 units in July-September period of last year.

Two-wheeler sales during the quarter rose marginally to 46,90,565 units (46,82,571 units).

CV sales dip

However, commercial vehicles sales saw a dip of 20 per cent during July-September at 1,33,524 units YoY (1,67,173 units).

Vehicle sales across categories during the second quarter declined marginally to 55,96,223 units as compared with 56,51,459 units in the same period of 2019.