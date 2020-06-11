Passenger vehicle volumes to shrink to decadal low in fiscal 2021: Crisil

Dyson V11 Absolute Pro: All things clean and beautiful
This heavy duty vacuum cleaner is the company’s top-end model and brings longer battery life, more powerful ...
The sales volume of passenger vehicles (PVs), including exports, are expected to plunge by 22-25 per cent in this fiscal to a decadal low of about 26.5 lakh units. That would mark the second straight year of double-digit volume decline after the 15 per cent fall seen in fiscal 2020, according to a report by Crisil.
Yet the credit quality of most PV makers (original equipment manufacturers or OEMs) would remain stable because of strong balance sheets and healthy liquidity. In some cases, support from a strong parent/group will help navigate the rough terrain, it said.
“With muted income growth, discretionary spending will take a backseat this fiscal. Small PVs and used vehicles will find favour owing to better affordability. Also, given increasing awareness about social distancing, consumers may reduce, if not avoid, travel by public, pooled and shared transport in the short term. However, the benefit from the change in commuting-pattern will only partly offset the steep downturn,” Anuj Sethi, Senior Director at Crisil Ratings said.
Crisil analysed eight PV makers (including two that are into diverse segments), accounting for 80 per cent of industry sales volume. CRISIL rates six of these, which accounted for about 73 per cent of the sales volume in fiscal 2020.
Crisil has assumed about 60 per cent fall in domestic dispatches in the first half of this fiscal in line with the staggered opening of dealerships from May 2020, followed by a 6-8 per cent revival in balance half of the fiscal, driven mainly by improved rural demand.
This, along with a 15 per cent drop in export volumes, will lead to 22-25 per cent fall in overall sale volume in fiscal 2021, it said.
Another fallout of the pandemic is that used vehicles and new small PVs may find increased preference in fiscal 2021 after demand had swung in favour of affordable sports utility vehicles in the past 2-3 years.
Operating profitability of PV makers will be curtailed this fiscal because of production loss during the lockdown, fixed overheads and lower operating rates, notwithstanding soft input prices and pruned marketing spends.
PV makers will continue offering discounts through the first half, and partly absorb the higher cost of BS-VI (Bharat Stage VI) variants given tepid demand. The impact of this will be ~150-200 basis points, with operating profitability settling at 6-7 per cent this fiscal for the sample set, owing to low operating leverage, with 80 per cent of cost on raw materials.
“The eight PV makers had about ₹50,000 crore of surplus liquidity as of March 2020, which will help them tide over these difficult times. Also, the average debt-to-Ebitda of these players is estimated at about 1.1 times at end of fiscal 2020. This ratio is likely to go up, but remain adequate at close to 2 times by the end of fiscal 2021, supported by pruning of capital spend by at least about 25-30 per cent,” Aparna Kirubakaran, associate director at Crisil Ratings said.
The extent of the Covid pandemic, and ability of the component supply chain and automotive dealerships to stabilise operations will remain key monitorables, it added.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
This heavy duty vacuum cleaner is the company’s top-end model and brings longer battery life, more powerful ...
The key lies in segregating official and personal data, and the OS plays a vital role in the process
Analysts favour India too resuming international flights but in a phased manner, beginning with travel-safe ...
Just about everything is available as before — but passengers are guided to go contactless
With just three weeks left to the extension granted, here are the things you should do before June 30
The motor insurance business for general insurers in India has witnessed a sea of change over the past two ...
The stock of Ujjivan Financial Services jumped 7.6 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Wednesday, ...
₹991 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 98096410051020 Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss ...
The grotesque murder of George Floyd has brought people to the streets at an unprecedented scale and led to a ...
The South Indian film industry is in freeze frame as finished productions languish without release and ...
Bollywood stares at an unprecedented loss as big-ticket films wait for theatres to reopen
Institutions and schools of performance art struggle to stay afloat during the pandemic, but hope they can ...
Seen Kotak Mahindra’s new musical ad campaign featuring Saavdhan Sing and Vishram Sing, two ebullient animated ...
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
As we start travelling, it’s important to start reposing faith in brands that are taking precautions
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...