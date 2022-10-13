The domestic wholesales (dispatches to dealers) of total passenger vehicles (PVs) almost doubled to to 3,07,389 units in September as against 1,60,212 units in corresponding month last year.

The sales were hit last year during this time, mainly due to semiconductor shortage and markets opening up after the lockdown in various States.

The passenger car sales also more than doubled to 1,42,727 units during last month as compared with 64,235 units in September 2021, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said in its monthly data on Thursday.

“We are hopeful that the industry will do well in the month of October, which has two major festivals of Dussehra and Diwali. Recent increase in the prices of CNG fuel, higher repo rates and the Russia-Ukraine conflict are of concern and could impact the market in the coming months,” Vinod Aggarwal, President, SIAM said.

The utility vehicle sales grew by 73 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to 1,51,759 units in the month as against 87,862 units in the same month previous year.

In the two-wheeler segment, the motorcycle sales grew by 17.50 per cent YoY to 11,14,667 units in September as compared with 9,48,161 units in corresponding month last year.

Scooter sales grew by 8.50 per cent YoY to 5,27,779 units as against 5,72,919 units in September 2021.

Total sales grow 21 per cent

Overall, the total two-wheeler sales grew by 13 per cent YoY to 17,35,199 units during the month as compared with 15,37,604 units in September last year.

The grand total of all categories put together jumped by 21 per cent YoY to 20,93,286 units in September as against 17,27,008 units in the corresponding month last year.

Commenting on Industry performance, Rajesh Menon, Director General, SIAM said, “September month has been generally good for industry, as passenger vehicle segment has recorded highest ever sales in the first half and commercial vehicle segment has started showing trends of better market demand. Off-take of entry level two-wheelers and entry level PVs have been of concern especially as the rural demand has not picked up."