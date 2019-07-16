Passenger vehicles retail sales dip 4.6 per cent in June: FADA

Autoshock
The transition to electric vehicles cannot be rushed into without a master plan involving all stakeholders
The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) on Tuesday said retail sales of passenger vehicles (PV) in June declined by 4.6 per cent to 2,24,755 units as compared to the same period last year.
According to FADA, PV sales stood at 2,35,539 units in June 2018.
Two-wheeler sales declined by five per cent to 13,24,822 units last month compared with 13,94,770 units in the year-ago period.
Commercial vehicle sales dropped by 19.3 per cent to 48,752 units against 60,378 units in June last year.
Three-wheeler sales saw a dip of 2.8 per cent to 48,447 units last month from 49, 837 units in the same period last year.
Total sales across categories declined by 5.4 per cent to 16,46,776 units in June as against 17,40,524 units in the same month last year.
The transition to electric vehicles cannot be rushed into without a master plan involving all stakeholders
At its recent meeting with top industry CEOs from TVS Motor, Bajaj Auto and Honda Motorcycle & Scooter ...
On May 14, NITI Aayog announced that only electric three-wheelers should be produced after March 31, 2023. All ...
A snazzy looking device with a bouquet of desirable features
The dollar’s weakness helped gold cross the $1,400-mark
With the express intention to make India self-reliant in the supply of steel, to reduce the environmental ...
Will trim price volatility, help traders mitigate risk
Investors with a short-term horizon can buy the stock of Ambuja Cements at current levels. Following a rally ...
Politics, nationalism and cricket are an old triumvirate, having intersected ever since the beginning of the ...
For all its focus on the polestar of a $5-trillion economy, it lacks direction and resolve
Rahul Gandhi is the first in the Nehru-Gandhi family to have resigned from a top post in the Congress. What ...
Meet the ‘Madrasi’ comedian who jokes about his Tamil milieu even as he packs a sucker punch for the North ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
It could have been the SuperBowl moment for Indian advertising but was a tame innings
You need an ecosystem in place before all day all night retail can flourish
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...