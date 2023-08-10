Total domestic passenger vehicles (PV) wholesales (dispatches to dealers) in July grew by 2.57 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) 3,50,149 units as compared with 3,41,370 units in last July.

However, total domestic two-wheeler wholesales declined by 7.18 per cent y-o-y to 12,82,054 units during the month as compared with 13,81,303 units in the same month last year.

According to the monthly data shared by Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Thursday, the three-wheeler sales also grew by 79 per cent y-o-y to 56,034 units during the month as against 31,324 units in July 2022.

“Though the passenger vehicle and three-wheeler segments are performing well, there has been a degrowth of two-wheelers in July 2023, compared to July 2022. Overall, we expect that the positive economic environment, good monsoons, and upcoming festive season will support continued growth in the auto Industry,” Vinod Aggarwal, President, SIAM said.

Because of the decline in the two-wheeler sales the vehicle sales across categories declined by four per cent y-o-y to 16,40,727 units last month, as compared with 17,06,545 units in July 2022.