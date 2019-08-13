Passenger vehicles sales slump 31 per cent in July

India's domestic passenger vehicle sales fell 30.9 per cent in July, an auto industry body said on Tuesday, marking a ninth straight decline in monthly sales amid a deepening crisis in the autos sector that has triggered massive job losses.

Read more: Motown continues to flash red: All players report plunge in July sales

The country's automakers sold a total of 200,790 passenger vehicles in July, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM). The data also showed that domestic passenger vehicle production was down nearly 17 per cent in the month.