Passenger vehicles sales slump 31 per cent in July

Reuters NEW DELHI | Updated on August 13, 2019 Published on August 13, 2019

Car sales were marginally up at 1,91,082 units last month. File Photo   -  Reuters

India's domestic passenger vehicle sales fell 30.9 per cent in July, an auto industry body said on Tuesday, marking a ninth straight decline in monthly sales amid a deepening crisis in the autos sector that has triggered massive job losses.

The country's automakers sold a total of 200,790 passenger vehicles in July, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM). The data also showed that domestic passenger vehicle production was down nearly 17 per cent in the month.

