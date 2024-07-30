One 97 Communications Limited (OCL), which owns brand Paytm, has launched an NFC card soundbox, which combines NFC card technology with mobile QR payments at offline merchant outlets

Customers can tap a debit or credit card, or scan a QR code to make payments using this device.

With battery life of 10 days, the device offers instant audio confirmation and a display screen for transaction amounts.

A Paytm spokesperson said, “We are committed to help India’s small merchants by providing them with the latest technology to accept all types of payments at an affordable price. Today’s launch of the ‘NFC card soundbox’ marks the next chapter in the innovation of Paytm Soundbox, India’s most loved and successful payment device.

“With the Paytm NFC card soundbox, merchants can seamlessly receive mobile payments from any UPI app and accept NFC-based debit and credit cards, all through a single device. This makes the Paytm NFC card soundbox the ultimate offering for offline merchants across the country.”

Paytm had pioneered the Soundbox, which supports audio payment notifications in 11 languages — English, Hindi, Gujarati, Bangla, Odia, Marathi, Punjabi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada — for offline merchants.