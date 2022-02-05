Paytm Q3 net loss widens to ₹776.4 crore

One 97 Communications, Paytm’s owner, has reported a consolidated net loss of ₹776.4 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 — higher than the consolidated net loss of ₹537.8 crore recorded in the same quarter in the previous fiscal and net loss of ₹481.7 crore recorded in the September quarter of this fiscal.

Total consolidated income of Paytm for the quarter under review surged to ₹1,533.4 crore from ₹ 867.5 crore for the same quarter in the previous fiscal. For the three months ended September 30, 2021, total income stood at ₹1,134.5 crore.

For the nine months ended December 31, 2021, Paytm’s consolidated net loss widened to ₹1,623.2 crore (from net loss of ₹1,214 crore in the previous fiscal). Total income surged to ₹3,615.90 crore (from ₹2,275 crore), the company said in its filing with stock exchanges.

Contribution profit

Paytm’s contribution profit (revenue from operations minus payment processing charges, promotional cashback and incentives, and other direct costs) for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, came in at ₹454 crore, up 560 per cent over contribution profit of ₹69 crore in same quarter in the previous fiscal. Contribution profit for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, stood at ₹261 crore.

Meanwhile, Paytm said that it clocked 37 per cent year-on-year growth in average monthly transacting users — the number of unique users with at least one successful payment transaction in a month — at 64.4 million in the quarter.