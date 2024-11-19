One97 Communications Limited (OCL), which owns the brand Paytm, has enabled Paytm users to make UPI payments at select international locations.

Indian travellers can now use their Paytm app to make seamless, cashless payments at destinations where UPI is accepted, including popular spots in the UAE, Singapore, France, Mauritius, Bhutan, and Nepal.

“With UPI International, we’re thrilled to extend this ease to Indian travelers, enabling them to make secure, cashless payments in countries like the UAE, Singapore, France, Mauritius, Bhutan, and Nepal”, Paytm spokesperson said.

This enhancement allows users to conveniently pay for all use cases including shopping, dining, and local experiences abroad using UPI through their Paytm app.

Setting up UPI International on the Paytm app is quick, with a one-time activation linked to the user’s bank account. When scanning a UPI-enabled QR code abroad, the app will prompt activation automatically for easy access.

Travellers can choose a usage period from 1 to 90 days based on their trip and can deactivate the service anytime to ensure payments are only made when intended. This feature helps prevent accidental transactions with foreign merchants once users are back in India, offering added security and control.

During the payment, users can view the exact foreign exchange rates and any conversion fees applied by their bank, ensuring full transparency before completing the transaction.

Paytm’s UPI International service enables travellers to manage their spending with ease and control at iconic international destinations.

From vibrant eateries and shopping spots in Dubai, popular marketplaces in Singapore, and bustling beach markets in Mauritius to artisanal craft shops in Bhutan and local shopping venues in Nepal, travellers can now enjoy seamless, cashless payments through UPI on the Paytm app wherever it’s accepted.

“With the upcoming holiday season, we are sure that this launch will make foreign travel even more convenient for users. This expansion reflects our commitment to leveraging technology that empowers our users, wherever they are in the world”, Paytm spokesperson added.

OCL had recently launched the UPI statement download feature, allowing users to access detailed transaction records in a clear format. This tool supports effective spending tracking, budgeting, and financial management—especially useful during and after international travel.

