Pending indirect tax appeals down

The pendency of appeal cases related to indirect taxes in the Supreme Court, High Court and CESTAT has reduced 61 per cent to 1.05 lakh in almost 2 years, said Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

With regard to direct taxes, as many as 3.41 lakh cases were pending before commissioner (appeal), while 92,205 cases were pending before the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal as on March 31, 2019.

Besides, 43,224 and 6,188 direct taxes-related cases were pending before High Court and Supreme Court as on December 31, 2018, respectively.

Thakur further said the CBDT has raised the monetary limits for filing appeals before appellate tribunal and courts.