Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 80 paise each; total increase stands at ₹5.60

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 80 paise a litre each on Wednesday, taking the total increase in rates in the last nine days to ₹5.60 per litre.

Petrol in Delhi will now cost ₹101.01 per litre as against ₹100.21 previously, while diesel rates have gone up from ₹91.47 per litre to ₹92.27 according to a price notification of state fuel retailers.

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxation.

This is the ninth increase in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revisions on March 22.

On the first four occasions, prices were increased by 80 paise a litre — the steepest single-day rise since the daily price revision was introduced in June 2017.

On the following days, petrol prices went up by 50 paise and 30 paise a litre, while diesel rose by 55 paise and 35 paise a litre. The petrol price was hiked by 80 paise a litre and diesel by 70 paise on Tuesday.

In all, petrol and diesel prices have gone up by ₹5.60 per litre each.