Oil Ministry begins work on 5-year action plan

Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, reducing crude oil imports, increasing petroleum product exports and job creation in the sector will be the focus area of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Dharmendra Pradhan tweeted that he held a meeting with the top management of public sector oil companies and ministry officials to lay down the five-year action plan for individual segments of the Ministry.

Pradhan said officials will renew their focus to achieve the goal of providing clean cooking fuel to all households by next year and to complete the mission of 8 crore Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries in the next 100 days.

He told officials to work on a mission mode for reducing import of crude and increasing export of petroleum products.