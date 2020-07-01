Petroleum products demand inches towards normalcy

Alexa please start the engine: The new Honda City with new characteristics
The new City gears up with all safety aspects and newGen technologies
The domestic demand for petroleum products is now steadily nearing pre-lockdown levels.
“The sales of petroleum products in India, the world’s third-biggest oil consuming nation, had fallen to the lowest since 2007 due to the nationwide lockdown necessitated to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic,” an official statement said.
Overall, the consumption of all petroleum products has significantly increased from the April 2020 level of 49 per cent (6.6 million tonnes in April 2020 against 13.4 million tonnes in April 2019) to 88 per cent level in June 2020 (11.8 million tonnes in June 2020 against 13.4 million tonnes in June 2019), the statement said.
This comes against the backdrop of the Indian economy gradually getting back in momentum with the easing of lockdown restrictions and revival of economic activities, the statement added.
The demand of industrial fuels such as sulphur, petcoke and naphtha has reached levels of 89.3 per cent, 118 per cent and 120.2 per cent, respectively. The demand for marine fuels has reached a level of 138.5 per cent compared with the corresponding period last year.
The crude oil throughput of oil marketing companies’ (OMCs) refineries has already crossed 85 per cent as on date, from as low as of 55 per cent in the beginning of April 2020.
On an industry basis, in June 2020, petrol consumption reached 85 per cent of last year’s level (2 million tonnes in June 2020 compared with 2.4 million tonnes in June 2019) and diesel reached 82 per cent (5.5 million tonnes in June 2020 against 6.7 million tonnes in June 2019). The demand for LPG fuel continues to rise, with a robust growth of 16.6 per cent in June 2020 over June 2019.
The new City gears up with all safety aspects and newGen technologies
Solar panels will no longer need human intervention to stay dust-free
A new national roadmap envisages a de-carbonising paradigm for the transport sector. V Rishi Kumar reports
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Budget 2020 introduced the option for individual taxpayers to pay taxes at lower rates beginning FY21 if they ...
Merger pain may come to the fore in coming quarters
Tata Steel reported a net loss of ₹1,615 crore in the March quarter against the net profit of ₹2,295 crore ...
₹1065 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1050103510781090 Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if ...
For the workers who fled the cities of Maharashtra after the lockdown, life in the village could mark a return ...
Anurag Kashyap on his new film, expectations and critical viewers
June 27, 2020, is the 40th birthday of Kevin Pietersen, a South Africa-born cricketer who had a successful ...
Extended lockdowns, school closures and restrictions on movement have left many children vulnerable to abuse
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...