In a significant move, pension regulator PFRDA has barred Annuity Service Providers (ASPs) from deploying any agency of intermediaries for sourcing annuities business from NPS subscribers upon their retirement or exit from the NPS.

Annuities under National Pension System (NPS) can henceforth be issued by ASPs only under direct channels, official sources said, adding that the latest PFRDA directive should be seen as more of a “preventive step” and not in response to any mis-selling developments coming to the notice of the pension regulator.

Also, other than the premium approved by the IRDAI for an annuity product, no additional fees or intermediation charges can be levied on the NPS subscribers by the ASPs, PFRDA has said in a circular. The only exception to this limitation is government-levied taxes and levies or any charges by the regulator.

The pension regulator has clarified that selecting an ASP at the time of exit from the National Pension System (NPS) is entirely the “individual choice” to be exercised by the NPS subscriber upon exit from NPS.

WHAT IS ANNUITY

It may be recalled that under the NPS architecture, an NPS subscriber at the time of exit from NPS must purchase an annuity for at least 40 per cent of the corpus, while 60% can be withdrawn as a lump sum after retirement.

Annuity refers to the monthly sum received by the subscriber from the ASP. The annuity purchased from an empanelled ASP would provide a monthly or periodic annuity (pension). Only in certain situations, a limited exemption has been allowed by the PFRDA from the requirement of purchase of an annuity.

Life insurance companies which are licensed by the insurance regulator IRDAI can act as ASP. However, ASPs need to be empanelled by PFRDA to provide Annuity services to NPS subscribers. Currently, 15 ASPs (life insurers) have been appointed.

COMPLIANCE CERTIFICATE

PFRDA has also now stipulated that ASPs must furnish a compliance certificate on fees, charges and intermediations. ASPs need to certify that they fully comply with PFRDA’s regulations and guidelines regarding fees and charges levied on subscribers concerning annuity products issued through the NPS.

ASPs must confirm through this compliance certificate that no hidden or additional fees or charges have been imposed on the NPS subscriber.

India’s pension assets (NPS and APY) are expected to soon touch the milestone of ₹10 lakh crore in Assets Under Management. Pension assets have been growing at a CAGR of over 20 per cent in the last five years on the back of strong show from the non-government sector (All citizens category and Corporate NPS).