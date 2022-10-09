National Pension System (NPS) subscribers may soon get to benefit from the Account Aggregator (AA) network, a financial data-sharing system put in place by the Reserve Bank of India since last September.

Pension regulator PFRDA has allowed the Central Record Keeping Agency (CRA) — there are three of them now — to take the role of financial information provider (FIP) and share NPS data of subscribers with Financial Information Users (lenders, including banks and NBFCs; wealth management and personal finance management service providers) through Account Aggregators.

The latest PFRDA nod could give a leg up to the coming of age of the AA framework that is expected to revolutionise investing and credit, giving millions of consumers greater access and control over their financial records and expanding the potential pool of customers for lenders and fintech companies.

The RBI has already approved six AAs, and given in-principle approval to eight more entities.

Account Aggregator empowers the individual with control over their personal financial data, which otherwise remains in silos. AAs will not have access to the data that is being shared through it and would only act as pipe/ funnel for data to be made available to financial information users.

Once a NPS subscriber gives his consent for sharing his NPS data, the subscribers can seamlessly avail themselves of loans from lenders and other wealth management services from such providers. The lenders will through the AA framework get financial information about the NPS subscribers which will help them easily take credit decisions. The two key services that will be improved for an individual (NPS subscriber) is access to loans and access to money management.

The AA framework is seen as a first step towards bringing open banking in India and empowering millions of customers to digitally access and share their financial data across institutions in a secure and efficient manner.

An Account Aggregator (AA) is a type of RBI regulated entity (with an NBFC-AA license) that helps an individual securely and digitally access and share information from one financial institution they have an account with to any other regulated financial institution in the AA network. Data cannot be shared without the consent of the individual.

Already 22 of India’s largest private and public sector banks have joined the AA framework. There will be many Account Aggregators an individual can choose between.

With PFRDA allowing CRAs to take up the role of FIP, the first agreement between CAMS CRA and the Account Aggregator will be ready by this month end. “By December end, we expect all the three CRAs to have agreements with all the licensed AAs”, sources in PFRDA said.

Already banking transaction data is available to be shared (for example, bank statements from a current or savings account) across the banks that have gone live on the AA network.

Gradually the AA framework will make all financial data available for sharing, including tax data, pensions data, securities data (mutual funds and brokerage), and insurance data will be available to consumers. It will also expand beyond the financial sector to allow healthcare and telecom data to be accessible to the individual via AA.