Pension regulator PFRDA has invited applications for the post of one trustee on the board of NPS Trust.
The initial term of the trustee shall be for a period of three years from the date of appointment, with provision of extension for not more than two years. The last date for sending applications for this post is December 12, according to a PFRDA notice.
As of November 10, NPS assets under management stood at ₹ 13.4 lakh crore.
