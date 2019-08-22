Pharma body wants certainty, predictability in price-control mechanism

While the pharma industry supports the government’s initiatives to offer medicines at affordable prices, it wants certainty and predictability in the price control mechanism, the Organisation of Pharmaceutical Producers of India (OPPI) has said.

The industry body said it aims to make sure that innovative drugs that are available in the rest of the world are made available in India as soon possible.

“The certainty and predictability of price control mechanism is very important for us. What we want is clarity and stable policies so that we can plan and anticipate in advance,” OPPI President and Glaxo SmithKline Pharmaceuticals MD India & Vice-President South Asia A Vaidheesh told PTI.

OPPI is not against any of the government initiatives to give medicines at affordable prices to the people, he said. “As a body we also want to understand how to provide medicines at affordable price through healthcare financing mechanism,” Vaidheesh said.

He further said the industry is evaluating how to participate in Ayushman Bharat to make sure that common people gets access to the latest products through financing schemes.

“We also want that drugs that are already very cheap should not be in the price control mechanism,” Vaidheesh said.

He pointed out that it is essential to maintain the quality of generic medicines.