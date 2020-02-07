Pharma FDI at ₹2,065 cr till Sept

While in 2014-15, the foreign direct investment (FDI) equity inflows to Drugs and Pharmaceutical Sector stood at a record-high of ₹9,052 crore, it has since declined. In 2015-16, was ₹4,975 crore and increased to ₹5,723 crores in 2016-17 and further to ₹6,502 crores in 2017-18. In 2018-19, it dropped to ₹1,842 crore, and until September in 2019-20 it stood at ₹2,065 crore. The figures have been released by the Department of Pharmaceuticals in the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers. The government had amended the FDI policy for the pharmaceutical sector in June 2016 by allowing 100 per cent FDI for greenfield pharmaceutical projects and up to 74 per cent FDI for brownfield pharmaceutical projects through automatic route.