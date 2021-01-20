Pick-up trucks in positive growth lane

Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
The pick-up trucks segment has reported a positive growth for the second consecutive quarter, supported by e-commerce, improved consumption and a buoyant rural economy.
Pick-ups (Ashok Leyland Bada Dost, Tata’s Super Ace and Intra and Mahindra Bolero) with a gross vehicle weight (GVW) of 2-3.5 tonnes and mini-trucks (Tata Ace) with GVW up to 2 tonnes are termed as small commercial vehicles, which make up about 90 per cent of the light commercial vehicle (LCV) volumes. Pick-up trucks are a lifeline for small businesses and are an integral part of the hub-and-spoke model in the transportation segment
While mini-trucks are still in decline phase, pick-ups have recovered with a single-digit positive growth in September quarter. “Two factors have added to the robust growth in small and light commercial vehicles. Revenge shopping in festival season leading to higher demand of vehicles from e-commerce & white goods plus a 2 X vehicle demand coming under the Swachh Bharat Mission,” said Nitin Seth, Chief Operating Officer, Ashok Leyland Ltd.
Also read: Automobile sales register 14 per cent growth in December
With new launches and improved momentum, the December 2020 quarter saw pick-ups register a double-digit growth of 17 per cent at 76,598 units as compared to 65,484 units in the year-ago quarter. In September 2020 quarter, pick-ups grew 6 per cent. Mini-truck sales fell 9 per cent at 51,671 units in December 2020 quarter.
“The small commercial cargo segment has recovered significantly on a sequential basis growing at 30 per cent in Q3 FY21 vs Q2 FY21. Growth in e-commerce and enhanced rural demand were the primary drivers that contributed to industry growth,” said Vinay Pathak, Vice-President, Product Line, SCV & PU, Tata Motors.
As Tata Motors is the only player to achieve a positive growth during the nine-month period of this fiscal, its market share jumped significantly. Total pick up volumes for April-December 2020 period fell 18 per cent at 1,55,916 units, Tata’s pick-up volumes grew 9 per cent at 31,947 units, driven by, according to the company, successful launch of BS-VI pick-ups Intra and Yodha.
Tata is now the second big player in pick-ups after Mahindra, which reported a 25 per cent drop in its pick-up truck sales at 94,125 units during the nine-month period of this fiscal.
“We at Tata Motors used the BS-VI migration, as an opportunity to upgrade and holistically re-imagine our entire product portfolio and not just comply with emission standards to significantly improve customers’ business case,” said Pathak.
With improved sales, Tata’s market share improved by 4.7 per cent to 20.5 per cent while Mahindra’s dropped to 60 per cent from 64 per cent year-on-year. Ashok Leyland has maintained its share at about 19 per cent, but has been gaining after the recent launch of its Bada Dost with host of new features.
“Apart from the e-commerce sector, even for traditional businesses as supply and demand became uncertain, usage of small goods carriers for their operations was a method of optimising logistics capacity. New launches always help create a certain buzz, but now that more economic activities are being resumed and the vaccination process has also started, the SCV segment should be able to sustain the momentum,” said Suraj Ghosh, Principal Analyst — South Asia Powertrain Forecasts, IHS Markit.
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Antrix should adopt a different tactic than merely fighting over jurisdiction: Experts
Invest in relationships, enterprise, behaviour, effort and learning
From different types of osmoses to new membranes, researchers have come up with ways of drawing water
High valuation and stiff competition from larger players are a dampener
Will a stock continue its current trend or will it reverse? We tell you how you can read chart patterns to ...
Most AMCs have been sending out cryptic e-mails. We tell you how to read between the lines
Slew of factors are building a good foundation for the bulls to work their way up
In these isolated times when people yearn for a slice of the familiar, amateur and professional chefs are ...
‘You ready to go to work?’ Joe Biden had asked Kamala Harris before naming her as his running mate. ‘Oh my ...
Writer Narendra’s latest book, rich with vignettes from Bastar and his native village in Uttar Pradesh, ...
On the eve of his 86th birthday, a peek into an interview-based book that reveals the actor’s many moods, ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...