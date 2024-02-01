Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, in a virtual call to the chiefs of all the automobile manufacturers last Sunday, urged them to make the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 “an even bigger event next year”.

Sources told businessline that Goyal, who initiated the event three-four months ago, met the CEOs in October to share the idea and to urge them to participate in the event on a big scale.

Some luxury car makers who had stopped participating in the biennial Auto Expo, would participate in the event.

“In a call with all the CEOs on Sunday, Piyush Goyal said the event should be held every year to show the growing stature of the Indian automotive industry,” said a source privy to the developments.

The difference here is, it’s not only theSociety of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), but also the Automotive Component Manufacturers’ Association (ACMA), the Automotive Tyre Manufacturers’ Association (ATMA), the Indian Steel Association and Nasscom.

“So, all of them together address mobility as a sector, rather than a specific auto industry body (SIAM) and, of course, it will show the ecosystem, attract investment and export capabilities,” the source said.

However, he added that the seven-day Auto Expo is bigger in scale, and has product launches. The Bharat Mobility Show displays what the automotive sector can do, and includes the component sector.

“Today, a car has more software, and Nasscom’s inclusion is a big statement on how software is used in cars and its development as an integral part of the car industry,” he added.

Twenty-eight companies are participating in the Bharat Mobility Show, including Ashok Leyland, Ather Energy, Bajaj Auto, BMW India, Hero MotoCorp, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, Honda Cars India, Hyundai Motor India, Kia India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki India, Mercedes-Benz India, MG Motor, Skoda Volkswagen India, Tata Motors, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, TVS Motor Company and Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles.

However, none of them has a major launch planned during the three-day event; they would be displaying their capabilities and concept vehicles.

For instance, the Hyundai Motor India pavilion will showcase products such as the Ioniq 5, new Creta, Tucson, Verna, and social initiatives like Samarth and localisation, and technologies like Smart Sense ADAS and the Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric vehicle.

Similarly, Tata Motors will showcase the new Nexon i-CNG Concept, New Safari DARK Concept, Curvv Concept, Altroz Racer Concept, Punch.ev (already luanched), and Harrier.ev Concept. It will also display its commercial vehicles.

Maruti Suzuki will also showcase its existing vehicles and some concepts.

“The event was planned recently and we cannot bring a new product in a hurry. But, we will display our capabilities and green vehicles,” said one of the participants.