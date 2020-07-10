Piyush Goyal holds meeting with sovereign funds, institutional investors

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal held a meeting with sovereign funds and institutional investors on ways to promote investments in the country.

In the meeting, the Minister spoke on the need for large investments in the short term for India’s long-term development.

“Held a round table meeting with sovereign funds and institutional investors and spoke on the need for large investments in the short term for India’s long-term development,” said Goyal in a tweet.

He added that the government is taking decisive steps to reform and promote domestic industry, contributing to an Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Foreign direct investment (FDI) in India rose by 13 per cent – the sharpest pace in the last four fiscals – to a record of $49.97 billion in FY20.

Total FDI into India including re-invested earnings and other capital in FY20 stood at $73.45 billion against $62 billion in the previous fiscal.