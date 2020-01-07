Plans afoot to launch e-comm platform for MSMEs: Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said the government plans to launch an e-commerce platform with an eye on garnering revenues of around ₹10-lakh crore over two-three years.

“The Bharatcraft portal, which will be on the lines of Alibaba and Amazon, will provide a platform for MSMEs to market and sell their products and, in turn, boost the sector,” Gadkari said at the 200th listing of an MSME company, ‘Wonder Fibromats’, on the NSE Emerge SME platform.

Vikram Limaye, MD & CEO, NSE, said: “From conventional manufacturing companies to new-economy start-ups, NSE has always endeavoured to create a vibrant capital-raising environment.”