The recently concluded PLEXCONNECT 2024, an export-focused international plastics exhibition, generated business enquiries valued at around $57.5 million.

Quoting Sribash Dasmohapatra, Executive Director of PLEXCONCIL (Plastics Export Promotion Council), a media statement said over 3,200 B2B meetings took place during the reverse buyer-seller meet, with both buyers and exporters expressing satisfaction with their discussions.

“We anticipate these interactions will lead to increased business opportunities for our exporters where the enquiries generated is $57.5 million which is more that triple the value of enquiries generated during the last edition,” Dasmohapatra said.

On-spot deals worth approximately $5.1 million were finalised at the exhibition.

Organised by PLEXCONCIL, over 400 international buyers from more than 50 countries participated in the reverse buyer-seller meet organized during PLEXCONNECT 2024 to facilitate active engagement between the international buyers and exporters. State pavilions from Andhra Pradesh and Odisha participated with over 20 exhibitors to boost their export outreach.

Hemant Minocha, Chairman of PLEXCONCIL, said PLEXCONNECT 2024 marks a pivotal step towards the success of our nation’s plastics exporters, most of whom are MSMEs.

“Over 60 exhibitors participated under the MSME Ministry schemes and we are indeed happy with the growing recognition for the exhibition among the stakeholders. We have also had productive meetings with delegations from Russia, Cameroon, Uzbekistan, Brazil, all expressing strong interest in strengthening bilateral trade in plastics with India,” Minocha said.

Bridging exporters-buyers gap

Dhruv Sayani, Convener of PLEXCONNECT 2024, said the exhibition continues to effectively bridge the gap between Indian exporters and international buyers, generating significant enthusiasm within the industry.

“We have had overwhelming response from the international buyers and among them, we were pleased to welcome large format chains stores such as Walmart to PLEXCONNECT 2024. This further consolidates the exhibition as the ideal sourcing hub for plastics,” Sayani said.

More than 10 major trade associations participated in PLEXCONNECT 2024, which was attended by over 15,000 trade visitors.

PLEXCONNECT 2024 was supported by the Department of Commerce, Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals, and the Ministry of MSME.

The Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology under the Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals, Union Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, participated in PLEXCONNECT 2024.

