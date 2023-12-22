India’s export targets have become achievable due to schemes such as Production Linked Incentive (PLI), Make in India and the new age Free Trade Agreements.

This has also been aided by fundamental drivers of exports like price competitiveness, access to markets and development of markets for niche products, V Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Advisor said in an essay titled “Riding a new wave of change: India’s evolving export basket”.

This essay formed part of the collection of essays put together by the office of the Chief Economic Advisor.

This essay highlights that there has been a progressive rise in the export of high value goods and increase in manufacturing Global Value Chain (GVC) participation. “Such a shift has come in handy amidst the evolving global trade scene. This shift has been catalysed by an ecosystem created through a series of comprehensive measures undertaken both in the manufacturing as well as foreign trade space by the government”, he said.

Meanwhile, in another essay on ‘Financing climate action: Issues, concerns and possible actions”, Nageswaran has called for measures to move away from carbon pricing and instead ramp up ‘blended finance’ to finance climate action projects.

“Carbon pricing may not be an effective way of mobilising finance or even mitigating emissions as experienced. Rather, ways to scale up blended finance with the aid of the public sector must be explored. Resources generated through measures like Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) in developed countries will be better utilised if these resources are directed to support climate action in developing countries”, he said.