The Centre will bring in production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for consumables soon, S Aparna, Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals, said.

In a panel discussion on global supply chain transformation at the 20th Edition of BioAsia 2023 here on Saturday, the official said the government is working on a gap-filling approach to address supply chain aspects.

The PLI scheme on consumables will cover a host of things related to vaccines and biologicals, among others.

Time had come for Indian pharma industry to move up on the value chain from being a volume player, she said, adding that Indian pharma companies should also think of their own global footprint in manufacturing capacities.

“We need to be open perhaps for joint ventures with suppliers to bring capacity to India,” she said. There was also a need to look into demand side parameters are to be better tuned, the official added.

Satish Reddy, Chairman, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories said the issues pertaining to the supply chain. There was a sea-change in the way supply chain is being looked at especially in the opportunities, Reddy added,

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit