PLI scheme signals ‘dramatic shift’ in attitude towards industry: Anand Mahindra

iPhone 12 Mini: Just the right size for many
The best things come in small packages, and this one lacks neither in power nor features despite being tiny
Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has said that the government’s announcement of a production-linked incentive scheme for 10 more sectors, including auto, signals a “dramatic shift” in the attitude towards industry.
On November 11, the Cabinet approved production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for 10 more sectors, including automobiles and auto parts, pharmaceuticals, textiles and food products, with an outlay of about ₹1,45,980 crore over a period of five years.
Under another PLI scheme, an outlay of ₹51,311 crore has already been approved.
Also read: Qualifying criteria crucial for the ten new sectors under the PLI scheme to succeed
“I took some time to explore the contours of this initiative. I don’t use the term ‘game-changer’ too often but it’s apt in this case. For me, what’s much more important than the mechanics of the scheme is the dramatic shift it signals in the attitude towards industry,” Mahindra said in a tweet.
In another tweet, he said, he started his career during the “License Raj” where scale and growth were “frowned upon”.
“Finally, this policy signals recognition that a) scale is imperative in order to nurture globally competitive businesses, b) large enterprises foster a large ecosystem of small/micro enterprises,” Mahindra said in the tweet.
In another tweet, he said, “It makes eminent sense to initially catalyse the growth of selected sectors with world-beating potential. I believe the chosen industries will rise to the challenge if the policy is applied consistently & transparently.”
Also read: India Inc gives thumbs up to PLI scheme’s manufacturing push
The auto and auto component industry bodies Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) and Automotive Component Manufacturers Association (ACMA) have already said that the initiative will help the industry not only become globally competitive but also self-reliant.
SIAM expects the scheme to increase competitiveness and take the growth of the sector to the next level, while ACMA said that the PLI scheme will also encourage the industry to become a net exporter and reduce its dependence on imports.
The best things come in small packages, and this one lacks neither in power nor features despite being tiny
Uninterrupted micro-grid power helped villagers in West Champaran sustain business during Covid-19
The 104-year-old prison in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, steeped in history, is fascinating, says its top ...
The Meteor 350 sets a new benchmark for refinement and build quality in the mid-size cruiser segment
In only two of out the last five years, have at least 5 out of the top 10 Muhurat picks of investors given ...
There is convincing recovery in some sectors, while others are not yet fully out of the woods. How are ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Allcargo Logistics at current levels. The stock ...
Disciplined saving and investing can help achieve the desired objectives
An ode to the young—a fount of hope and cheer in a dismal year.A Children's day special
On Deepavali, an ode to a musician who epitomised the victory of good over evil
It’s Jawaharlal Nehru’s birthday, and this week’s quiz is all about his favourite people — children!Child at ...
Shobhaa De can endorse MDH spices; Chetan Bhagat may be the poster boy for Orient fans
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...