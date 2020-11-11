PLI scheme to help industry become self-sufficient, boost exports: Goyal

The Cabinet approval for introducing Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme in the 10 key sectors for enhancing India’s manufacturing capabilities will help the country in becoming strong, self-sufficient and self-reliant, and meet its domestic needs as well as boost exports, Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said.

The PLIs announced earlier for telecom, APIs (active pharmaceutical ingredient) and medical devices have got encouraging response, the Minister said speaking at an event organised by the Bank of America on Wednesday. The government will hand-hold these sectors over the next five years.

The Minister added that there are large business opportunities in the country. “Bold decisions are being taken to empower the businesses to think big and bold, and explore unchartered territories and businesses,” he added.

The incentives will help India in becoming strong, self-sufficient, self-reliant, and meeting our domestic needs as well as for exporting.

On the viability gap funding scheme for the social sectors, the Minister said it will bring in private investment in the social sectors like drinking water, health and education, and help in meeting the needs of the people.