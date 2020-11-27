PLI schemes for bulk drugs receive 247 applications so far

Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes for bulk drugs and medical devices received 247 and 28 applications, respectively, so far, an official statement said on Friday.

The schemes, which close on November 30, will select a maximum of 136 applications for (bulk drugs) and 28 for medical devices respectively. IFCI Ltd is the project management agency for both the schemes, the statement said.

Though the schemes were announced in March this year, the guidelines for implementation were issued initially in September. But guidelines were further refined on October 29 on the basis of feedback received from the industry.

Both the PLI schemes are aimed at enhancing indigenous production of critical drugs and medical devices so that the country could be self-reliant.