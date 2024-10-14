A total of 38 companies, including Daikin, Voltas and Blue Star, have responded to the third round of re-opening of application windows for production linked incentive (PLI) scheme for white goods with committed investments of ₹4,121 crore for manufacturing varieties of critical components of ACs and LED.

“This was probably the last round for applications for white goods as the time period for the scheme is set to lapse in FY 29 and the estimated PLI outgo is also satisfactory,” officials said.

Altogether, the scheme is expected to bring in investments of about ₹11,083 crore and generate 80,486 direct employment (approximately), per the government.

The scheme, launched by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), is expected to lead to total production of components of ACs and LEDs in India of about ₹1,81,975 crore.

About 43 per cent of the new applicants are in the MSME sector which shows the confidence among MSMEs to become part of the value chain of manufacturing of components of ACs and LED Lights, per a government statement. The PLI scheme was launched by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

The PLI scheme is already benefitting the sector as the value addition has increased from 25 per cent to about 50 per cent and would subsequently increase to 80 per cent, according to Sanjiv, Joint Secretary, DPIIT.

New applicants

The applicants include 8 existing beneficiaries of the scheme which committed net incremental investment of ₹1,285 crore. The 30 new applicants committed investment of ₹2,836 crore proposing to manufacture across India.

“Investments have been proposed across India spanning in 13 States including Jammu & Kashmir and Odisha and 49 new locations. Altogether, investments will be spread across 54 districts in 18 States, at 174 locations. Manufacturing clusters are coming up at Noida-Greater Noida in UP, Neemrana and Bhiwari in Rajasthan, Aurangabad-Pune in Maharashtra, Sanad, Gujarat and Sri City in Andhra Pradesh,” according to the statement.