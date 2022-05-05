‘Plurilateral initiatives’ at WTO to set agenda for global negotiations

Discussions on issues related to environment sustainability, e-commerce and gender, advanced as plurilateral initiatives at the WTO, will set the agenda for global negotiations and India must take these on board and not opt out of these initiatives, according to trade experts.

However, while the WTO may be a good discussion platform for such issues, it may not lend itself to rule making on all the new initiatives and for areas such as environment and e-commerce, other forums like the United Nations may be a better option, some panellists said at a webinar organised by the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER) on ‘WTO 2.0 in a post-Covid world’ on Thursday.

With the next Ministerial Conference (MC-12) scheduled next month in Geneva, the webinar took stock of where negotiations were poised in the new areas of discussion and the way ahead.

“The webinar discussion dwelt on new areas such as e-commerce and digital trade; pressing issues around environmental sustainability; the TRIPS Agreement and public health; and the role of trade in promoting gender equality,” an official release stated.

The speakers included Jörg Mayer, Senior Economist, UNCTAD, Prabhash Ranjan, Professor, Jindal Global Law School; R V Anuradha, Partner, Clarus Law Associates, and Anoush der Boghossian, Head of Trade and Gender Unit, WTO.