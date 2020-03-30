PM discusses sourcing medicines with Heads of Missions

Shine a light on nurses & midwives
This year's World Health Day (April 7) comes in the midst of a health crisis in the form of the novel ...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with 130 Indian Heads of Missions posted in various countries on Monday to discuss the Covid-19 situation and identify the role of Missions in procuring medicine and medical products.
“The PM wanted the Indian Missions to share their perspectives on how other countries were handling the issue and whether India could source medicine and other items from these countries,” a source told BusinessLine.
Modi appreciated the efforts put in by Indian Missions, especially in places where evacuations have been arranged under difficult circumstances and also at other places where Indian Missions have been taking care of the stranded Indians.
Indian Missions have played an active role in evacuation of Indians from countries hit badly by the virus such as Iran and Italy.
“The PM briefed the Heads of Missions on the domestic efforts being undertaken to fight the Covid-19 virus. He also shared details about the economic package announced by the Centre,” the source said.
There were interventions by 10 Missions. All the Missions shared the situation in their countries of accreditations and the best practices being followed in that country. They also highlighted the items which are available in that country which could be imported by India, the source added.
In India, total confirmed Covid-19 cases are around 1,200 while the death toll is over 33. Worldwide, the number of confirmed cases are about 7,40,000 and there are over 35,000 deaths.
