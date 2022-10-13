The PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, which aims to promote integrated planning of infrastructure and synchronised project implementation across Ministries and Departments, has the potential to save over ₹10 lakh crore annually by improving logistics efficiency, Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said.

PM Gati Shakti (PMG) is increasingly being used in the social sector for better infrastructure development, thereby, taking fruits of technology to every citizen of the country and improving ease of life for the common man, Goyal said addressing the National Workshop on PM Gati Shakti on Thursday, to mark the first anniversary of the roll out of the National Master Plan.

Critical infrastructure gap projects

“Through the mechanism of PM National Master Plan, 197 critical infrastructure gap projects have been identified and examined in sectors namely, the Ministry of Steel, Coal, Fertiliser as well as Food and Public Distribution under PMG to improve logistics efficiency. Over 1300 inter-ministerial issues were resolved in the 11 months through the PMG portal integrated with the National Master Plan,” according to a statement issued by Commerce & Industry Ministry.

In the last 8 years, capital expenditure has seen over four times increase from ₹1.75 lakh crore in 2014 to ₹7.5 lakh crore in 2022, the statement added.

Accessing infrastructure

The Minister also launched the Logistics Ease Across Different States (LEADS) 2022 survey report. The LEADS is an indigenous data-driven index to assess logistics infrastructure, services, and human resources across all 36 States and UTs.

“The LEADS 2022 survey report would assist PM GatiShakti National Master Plan and National Logistics Policy to perform a network mapping of logistics infrastructure, services, and regulatory environment enabling States to identify and fill the gaps and achieve data-driven multi modal connectivity,” the statement pointed out.