Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised the achievements of the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan for Multimodal Connectivity, highlighting that the initiative, in its three years, has significantly boosted multimodal connectivity, accelerating infrastructure development and improving efficiency across the country.

Modi had launched this initiative on October 13, 2021. PM Gati Shakti incorporates the infrastructure schemes of various Ministries and State Governments such as Bharatmala, Sagarmala, inland waterways, dry/land ports and UDAN.

It caters to multimodal connectivity across highways, railways, ports, airports, mass urban transportation and inland waterways. This initiative has ensured seamless movement of goods, addressed bottlenecks within the supply chain and increased the competitiveness of Indian industry.

This digital platform is designed to bring together various ministries, including Railways and Roadways, to ensure seamless and efficient movement of people, goods and services across various modes of transport.

Sharing a ‘X’ post by Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and a thread by MyGov, the Prime Minister wrote “Thanks to #GatiShakti, India is adding speed to fulfill our vision of a Viksit Bharat. It will encourage progress, entrepreneurship and innovation”

Revolutionising infra

Modi said in his ‘X’ post that PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan has emerged as a transformative initiative aimed at revolutionising India’s infrastructure. It has significantly enhanced multimodal connectivity, driving faster and more efficient development across sectors, he said.

The seamless integration of various stakeholders has led to boosting logistics, reducing delays and creating new opportunities for several people, Modi added.

PM Gati Shakti has broken silos for a collective vision through a Network Planning Group (NPG) to synchronise efforts across ministries. As many as 81 NPG meetings have so far evaluated 213 infrastructure projects worth ₹15.48 lakh crore. As a unified platform, Gati Shakti has 1,529 layers, belonging to 44 Central Ministries (641 layers) and 36 States/UTs (888 data layers) are present on the portal.

The ‘whole-of-government’ approach involves 44 Central ministries and 36 States and Union Territories for coordinated project execution. So far 156 infrastructure gaps have been identified by relevant ministries/departments. PM Gati Shakti is also focused on building smart green solutions for sustainable infrastructure. It is helping build green and sustainable logistics network. This will promote environmental responsibility aligned with national climate goals.