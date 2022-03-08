PM calls for zooming in on 3 sectors where India could be in global Top 3

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called for finding three sectors where the nation could be in the top three in the world. He also urged innovation in fulfilling the financial needs of such sectors.

Addressing a webinar on Union Budget, titled ‘‘Financing for Growth & Aspirational Economy.’, he asked whether India can emerge among top 3 countries in sectors like construction, start-ups, recently opened up sectors like drones, space, and geo-spatial data. For this, “it is imperative that our industry and start-ups get full support of the financial sector,” he said. This was the tenth webinar on the Budget.

The expansion of entrepreneurship, innovation and search for new markets among start-ups will happen only when there is a deep understanding of these ideas of future among those who finance them. “Our Financing Sector will also have to consider innovative financing and sustainable risk management of new futuristic ideas and initiatives”, Modi emphasised.

Priority schemes

He insisted that Industry 4.0 is not possible till the country moves ahead in fields like fintech, agritech, meditech and skill development. Help of financial institutions in such areas will take India to new heights in industry 4.0, said the Prime Minister. Mentioning the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, he urged the need to mull over ways to reduce dependence on other countries by exploring different models of financing the related projects, and cited PM Gatishakti National Masterplan as one such step.

In the direction of balanced development of the country, the Prime Minister reiterated priority of the schemes such as Aspirational Districts Programme or the development of Eastern India and the North-East.

Boost to MSME sector

He stressed the link between India’s aspirations and strength of MSME (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises). “We have done many fundamental reforms and made new schemes to strengthen MSMEs. The success of these reforms is dependent on strengthening their financing”, he said.

The Prime Minister said that Indian economy is once again picking up momentum after a once-in-a-century pandemic and this is reflection of our economic decisions and strong foundation of economy. He said that the government has taken many steps to maintain the momentum of high growth, in this Budget.

“By encouraging foreign capital flows, reducing tax on infrastructure investment, creating institutions like NIIF, Gift City, new DFIs, we have tried to accelerate financial and economic growth”, he said while adding that the country’s commitment to the widespread use of digital technology in finance is now reaching the next level. Be it 75 Digital Banking Units or Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDCs) in 75 districts, they reflect the nation’s vision.

Healthcare, green goals

Referring to the work and investment in the health sector, the Prime Minister emphasised that in order to tackle the challenges relating to medical education, it is critical to have more and more medical institutions. “Can our financial institutions and banks prioritise this in their business planning”, the Prime Minister asked.

He touched upon environmental and ecological dimension of the Budget. He reiterated India’s goal of net-zero by 2070 and said that work in this direction has already started. “To speed up these works, it is necessary to accelerate environment friendly projects. Study and implementation of green financing and such new aspects is the need of the hour today”, he said.