India’s first PM Mega Integrated Textile Regions and Apparel (PM MITRA) Parks for the textile industry at E. Kumaralingapuram in Tamil Nadu’s Virudhunagar district was launched on Wednesday.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Union Textiles Minister Piyush Goyal jointly launched the park with an MoU signed between the State and the Centre.

The park to come up at a cost of ₹2,000 crore in 1,052 acres will enable job creation for nearly two lakh people. It will have an integrated value chain; specialised manufacturing zones; social infrastructure; plug-and-play specialised facilities and commercial zones, and common amenities.

Development support

Across India, seven PM MITRA parks will be developed with a total outlay of ₹4,445 crore over a seven-year period up to 2027-28. This includes development capital support of up to ₹500 crore per park and competitive incentive support of up to ₹300 crore per park for units being built there, said a press release.

“Today is a very special day for my sisters and brothers of Tamil Nadu. The aspirational district of Virudhunagar will be home to a PM MITRA mega textiles park. This will boost the local economy and will prove to be beneficial for the youngsters of the state,” tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Tamil Nadu has a close association with the textiles sector. The PM MITRA mega textiles park will enable the state to have a greater share in the Man-Made Fibre and Technical Textiles market globally thus boosting India’s efforts to be a global hub for textiles,” he tweeted.

Speaking at the launch function, Goyal said the parks were based on the Prime Minister’s 5F vision — Farm to Fibre to Factory to Fashion to Foreign.

When the States had to be selected for the PM MITRA Park, officials were given clear directions that it will be a very transparent, very open process and every State that has done well in the textile sector should get priority.

It is with that spirit of cooperation and collaboration and also a little bit of competition between States that the entire process was run and finally, Tamil Nadu was one of the seven States selected, he said.

To attract more investments

The Minister said that collectively the parks would attract nearly ₹70,000 crore of investment; create employment for nearly 20 lakh; and give a big boost to the textile sector and expand the country’s export competitiveness and earn precious foreign exchange. All of this led to Aatmanirbhar Bharat, he said.

The Minister added that in these difficult times of global challenges, including Covid and the Ukraine war, today India is in a bright spot in the world — the beacon of development and the fastest-growing large economy in the world.

Chief Minister Stalin said that the park at Virudhunagar would help in the development of the southern districts. The State government in the Budget announced plans to develop a large textiles park at Salem, and ten small handloom parks across the State.

He requested the Centre to provide support to Salem park either under the Scheme for Integrated Textiles Parks or under the Integrated Processing Development Scheme.

