Inviting global companies to invest in India’s “green transition”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said India was the “best bet” in the 21st century.

“India’s diversity, scale, capacity, potential, and performance are unique. So I say Indian solutions for global applications. The world is understanding this fully. Today, the entire world feels that India is the best bet in the 21st century,” PM Modi said while addressing the inaugural function of the 4th edition of the Global RE-Invest summit held at Mahatma Mandir.

PM Modi said there were opportunities in renewable energy generation and manufacturing. “India is a guarantee for better returns if you’re looking to expand. There is no better place for investments and innovation (in renewable energy)...I invite you all to invest in India’s green transition.”

During his speech, the Prime Minister pointed out that India, being a developing nation, had met its target committed in Paris. “India is the only country among G20 nations to have fulfilled all the climate commitments made in Paris nine years before the deadline. A developing nation has achieved what developed nations could not. For achieving a 500 GW renewable energy target by 2030, we are working at multiple levels. We are making this green transition a people’s movement,” said Modi at the event where chief ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Goa, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh were present.

“Today, India is preparing a base for the coming 1000 years. Our aim is not just to reach the top, but to sustain its position at the top,” he added that India understands its energy needs and is also aware that it is not energy independent. “So we have decided to fuel our future using solar, wind, nuclear and hydropower,” Modi told the gathering.

Talking about his government’s PM Surya Ghar-- Muft Bijli Yojana, which funds families to set up solar rooftops, PM Modi said 1.30 crore families have registered under the scheme, and 3.25 lakh households have installed solar rooftops. He also said that while Ayodhya was being turned into India’s first model solar city, his government planned to build 17 solar cities in India where all services and utilities would run on solar power.

PM Modi said that India was also trying to be a global leader in Green Hydrogen. During the event, it was announced that India had achieved 200 GW of non-fossil energy capacity.